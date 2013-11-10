Video: Allman Brothers Band Perform "Whipping Post" at 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — the CD and DVD/Blu-ray souvenir of Eric Clapton's latest star-studded charity concert, which took place in April at Madison Square Garden in New York City — will be released November 19.

GuitarWorld.com has posted several officially released performances from the DVD (See RELATED CONTENT to the left), and we've got a good one for you today. Check out this impressive, 13-minute-long version of the Allman Brothers Band's "Whipping Post."

Sometimes we forget, or simply take for granted, the fact that the Allman Brothers Band has not one, but two world-class guitarists — Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes. But a performance like this is a stunning reminder of how just high the band scores on the talent index.

In terms of guitar solos, Trucks starts things off (switching to slide halfway through his showcase). Then it's all Haynes — until the song's emotional climax. The band is rounded out by Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, Marc Quiñones and Oteil Burbridge.

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 contains five hours of performances and includes 45 songs by Clapton, Jeff Beck, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer, Blake Mills, Keith Richards and many more. The second video below is an official teaser clip from the DVD.