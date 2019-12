While Axl Rose may be known for having a bit of a volatile relationship with fans from time to time, let's face it, idiots turning up to your show can happen to even the nicest of guys. Isn't that right, Mr. Grohl?.

On such incident happened this past Saturday night in Vancouver when Axl had to kick out an unruly fan (video below.) Rose seemed in good enough spirits after the incident, however, joking, "That's the first person I've had thrown out for 100 shows."