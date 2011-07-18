Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Kicks Fan Out of iTunes Festival Performance, Video Online

Foo Fighters' recent performance as part of the month-long iTunes Festival is now streaming online, in its entirety, at this location.

The show has been in the news recently for featuring an incident in which Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl had a fan thrown out of the show for fighting. The performance is being aired uncut, so you can watch the incident at the above link. You can also watch the video below.

The show also featured guest performances, including a rendition of Probot's "Shake Your Blood" with Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and a version of Queen's "Tie Your Mother Down" featuring Brian May and Roger Taylor, with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals.