Video: Axl Rose Takes Tumble at Hellfest

Once you get past all the glitz and glamour, rock stars are just like us. They eat, breathe, sleep — and sometimes fall head-first on stage during music festivals.

While Guns N' Roses launched into "Sweet Child O Mine" this past weekend at Frace's Hellfest, frontman Axl Rose took a bit of a tumble trying to climb onto an elevated portion of the stage. But like the professional he is, Axl never missed a lyric, proving once again that nothing falls forever, even cold November rain.

Watch the fall at :26 into the video below.