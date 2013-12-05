Video: Behind the Scenes with Joan Jett on 'Guitar Center Sessions'

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will appear on Guitar Center Sessions this Friday, December 6.

Below, you can check out a benind-the-scenes video of Jett on the set of the show. She discusses her guitars, including her trusty double-cutaway Gibson Melody Maker, which replaced her old (retired) Melody Maker, which she got from Eric Carmen of the Raspberries.

The episode features a blistering live performance of new and old material, plus an in-depth Jett interview conducted by the show's host, Nic Harcourt.

The episode will air 9 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT Friday on DIRECTV’s Audience Network, Channel 239 (Check local listings). For more about Guitar Center Sessions, visit sessions.guitarcenter.com.