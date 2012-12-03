Video: Betcha Can't Play This with Periphery, The Safety Fire, Between the Buried and Me

With modern musicians seemingly so accessible through social media channels, it's not hard to see how it could be frustrating to receive so many requests from fans wanting to know just how they play their signature songs.

To clear the air on some of their best-known licks, members of Periphery, the Safety Fire and Between the Buried and Me recently shot and posted this special "Betcha Can't Play This" video, showing you the secrets behind their flawless technique. Amateurs be warned: The licks in this video may take weeks, if not years, to perfect, so be patient!