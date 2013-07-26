Video: Black Sabbath Perform "Iron Man" and "Into the Void" on Opening Night of North American Tour

Black Sabbath, whose new album, 13, has been available for more than a month, kicked off their North American tour Thursday, July 25, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion near Houston, Texas.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and drummer Tommy Clufetos were in fine form as they ripped through their 17-song set.

Check out two fan-filmed videos — featuring "Iron Man" and "Into the Void" — below. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!

By the way, here's the complete set list: