Video: Brian "Head" Welch Joins Korn on Stage for "Blind"

Fans on-hand for Korn's set at this past weekend's Carolina Rebellion festival were in for a treat, as longtime Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch joined his former band on stage for a rendition of their 1994 hit "Blind." You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Welch left Korn in 2005, citing problems with drugs and alcohol, as well as a desire to turn his life over to religion. He has since formed his own band, Love & Death.

"It was so amazing Saturday night playin' with Korn," said Welch in a recent statement. "Reconciling with family is always good. So much love on stage and from Korn fans. Many tears shed. God is love."

Korn have since released four studio albums without Welch, with the most recent being last year's The Path of Totality.