Video: A Brief History of Rock and Roll —Guitarist Plays 100 Riffs in One Take, with Tab

In the very cool video below, guitarist Alex Chadwick at Chicago Music Exchange plays 100 well-known guitar riffs — in one take — providing a chronological history of rock and roll.

And while some of you might've seen this clip before (It was posted in June 2012 and has been viewed almost 7 million times), you might enjoy a recent update to the video — TABS for everything Chadwick plays.

You can check out the tabs, in real time (as Chadwick is playing the 100 riffs), RIGHT HERE, courtesy of Sound Slice.

You'll also find a complete list of everything Chadwick plays below the video.

For more information about the video, Chicago Music Exchange and the gear Chadwick is using (It's a 1958 Fender Stratocaster), visit 100riffs.com.

It should be noted that "Black Magic Woman" should be credited to Fleetwood Mac in the video (Peter Green gets no respect). Their version was released in 1968; Santana didn't have a hit with it until 1970. But whatever — it's still cool. But seriously ... Peter Green. Anyone?