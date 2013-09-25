Video: A Brief History of Rock and Roll —Guitarist Plays 100 Riffs in One Take, with Tab

In the very cool video below, guitarist Alex Chadwick at Chicago Music Exchange plays 100 well-known guitar riffs — in one take — providing a chronological history of rock and roll.
And while some of you might've seen this clip before (It was posted in June 2012 and has been viewed almost 7 million times), you might enjoy a recent update to the video — TABS for everything Chadwick plays.
You can check out the tabs, in real time (as Chadwick is playing the 100 riffs), RIGHT HERE, courtesy of Sound Slice.
You'll also find a complete list of everything Chadwick plays below the video.
For more information about the video, Chicago Music Exchange and the gear Chadwick is using (It's a 1958 Fender Stratocaster), visit 100riffs.com.
It should be noted that "Black Magic Woman" should be credited to Fleetwood Mac in the video (Peter Green gets no respect). Their version was released in 1968; Santana didn't have a hit with it until 1970. But whatever — it's still cool. But seriously ... Peter Green. Anyone?
- 1 Mr. Sandman - Chet Atkins
- 2 Folsom Prison Blues - Johnny Cash
- 3 Words of Love - Buddy Holly
- 4 Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry
- 5 Rumble - Link Wray
- 6 Summertime Blues - Eddie Cochran
- 7 Pipeline - The Chantays
- 8 Miserlou - Dick Dale
- 9 Wipeout - Surfaris
- 10 Day Tripper - The Beatles
- 11 Can't Explain - The Who
- 12 Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
- 13 Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
- 14 Black Magic Woman - Santana (actually Fleetwood Mac)
- 15 Helter Skelter - The Beatles
- 16 Oh Well - Fleetwood Mac
- 17 Crossroads - Cream
- 18 Communication Breakdown - Led Zeppelin
- 19 Paranoid - Black Sabbath
- 20 Fortunate Sun - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- 21 Funk 49 - James Gang
- 22 Immigrant Song - Led Zeppelin
- 23 Bitch - Rolling Stones
- 24 Layla - Derek and the Dominos
- 25 School's Out - Alice Cooper
- 26 Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple
- 27 Money - Pink Floyd
- 28 Jessica - Allman Brothers
- 29 La Grange - ZZ Top
- 30 20th Century Boy - T. Rex
- 31 Scarlet Begonias - Grateful Dead
- 32 Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- 33 Walk This Way - Aerosmith
- 34 Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
- 35 Stranglehold - Ted Nugent
- 36 Boys Are Back in Town - Thin Lizzy
- 37 Don't Fear the Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
- 38 Carry on My Wayward Son - Kansas
- 39 Blitzkreig Bop - The Ramones
- 40 Barracuda - Heart
- 41 Runnin' with the Devil - Van Halen
- 42 Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits
- 43 Message in a Bottle - The Police
- 44 Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) - Neil Young
- 45 Back in Black - AC/DC
- 46 Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
- 47 Spirit of Radio - Rush
- 48 Pride and Joy - Stevie Ray Vaughan
- 49 Owner of a Lonely Heart - Yes
- 50 Holy Diver - Dio
- 51 Beat It - Michael Jackson
- 52 Hot For Teacher - Van Halen
- 53 What Difference Does It Make - The Smiths
- 54 Glory Days - Bruce Springsteen
- 55 Money For Nothing - Dire Straits
- 56 You Give Love a Bad Name - Bon Jovi
- 57 The One I Love - REM
- 58 Where the Streets Have No Name - U2
- 59 Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N' Roses
- 60 Sweet Child 'O Mine - Guns N' Roses
- 61 Girls, Girls, Girls - Motley Crue
- 62 Cult of Personality -Living Colour
- 63 Kickstart My Heart - Motley Crue
- 64 Running Down a Dream - Tom Petty
- 65 Pictures of Matchstick Men - Camper Van Beethoven
- 66 Thunderstruck - AC/DC
- 67 Twice as Hard - Black Crowes
- 68 Cliffs of Dover - Eric Johnson
- 69 Enter Sandman - Metallica
- 70 Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
- 71 Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
- 72 Give it Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 73 Even Flow - Pearl Jam
- 74 Outshined - Soundgarden
- 75 Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machine
- 76 Sex Type Thing - Stone Temple Pilots
- 77 Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
- 78 Welcome to Paradise - Green Day
- 79 Possum Kingdom - Toadies
- 80 Say it Ain't So - Weezer
- 81 Zero - Smashing Pumpkins
- 82 Monkey Wrench - Foo Fighters
- 83 Sex and Candy - Marcy Playground
- 84 Smooth - Santana
- 85 Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 86 Short Skirt, Long Jacket - Cake
- 87 Turn a Square - The Shins
- 88 Seven Nation Army - White Stripes
- 89 Hysteria - Muse
- 90 I Believe in a Thing Called Love - The Darkness
- 91 Blood and Thunder - Mastadon
- 92 Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
- 93 Reptilia - The Strokes
- 94 Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand
- 95 Float On - Modest Mouse
- 96 Blue Orchid - White Stripes
- 97 Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day
- 98 Steady As She Goes - The Raconteurs
- 99 I Got Mine - Black Keys
- 100 Cruel - St. Vincent