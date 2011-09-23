Video: Chris Cornell Performs New Song, "The Keeper," on ''Letterman'

Last night, Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell took the stage on the Late Show With David Letterman to play a brand new song, titled "The Keeper." You can check out video of the performance below.

"The Keeper" is a new song written by Cornell for the upcoming movie, Machine Gun Preacher, which stars Gerard Butler and opens on September 23.

Cornell was recenntly asked by ARTISTdirect if "The Keeper" was any indication of his songwriting direction for the new Soundgarden album, to which the singer replied:

"Well, no matter what, Soundgarden is always going to be heavier. However, I also think musically the new Soundgarden stuff is different than anything we've ever done. Having said that, I think that's a theme we've always had. I think every time we've made a record it wasn't really that easy to compare it to the previous one—other than that we're the same band. I think may be some moments that are sort of sonically quieter and more stripped-down. On the whole, it's a rock record. That's what we do."

