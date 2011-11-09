Video: Class of 11- to 17-Year-Olds Cover Judas Priest's "Painkiller"

Here at Guitar World, we love nothing more than bringing you interesting videos of cover songs -- good, bad, ugly or just plain weird.

This one actually falls in the good category and features students at the Ohio-based music school of Aaron O'Keefe performing the classic Judas Priest track, "Painkiller." You can watch video of the recording process below.

The students involved ranged in age from 11 to 17. O'Keefe himself said "Painkiller" was the most difficult song his students had ever covered and added: "At the studio we decided to not record the song using a metronome, instead opting to have the song groove a little bit and get a more natural performance from the students."