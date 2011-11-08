Video: Clip of Axl Rose on Upcoming Episode of VH1's 'That Metal Show'

As you may have heard, an hour-long interview with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose will air this Friday, November 11, on VH1 Classic's That Metal Show. The first video clip from the episode is now online, and can be seen below.

The interview was taped in the early morning hours after GNR's recent performance in Miami, Florida on October 29. A live performance clip of "Live and Let Die" from that night's show will also be broadcast as part of the show this Friday.

Guns N' Roses are currently in the middle of their first U.S. tour in over 5 years.

