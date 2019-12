Back in August, Motley Crue were honored at the Sunset Strip Music Festival in Los Angeles. As part of the night's festivities, comedian and friend of the band Dane Cook took to the stage to roast the band, and you can now check out video from the roast below.

Cook pulled no punches, tackling Nikki Sixx's heroin addiction, Vince Neil's past weight problems, Tommy Lee's, er, endowment and saying that Mick Mars actually died a few years ago.

(Thanks to Artisan News for the footage.)