Video: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Reunite at Bridge School Benefit Concert

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, a quartet that hadn’t shared a stage for nearly a decade, got together to perform at last weekend's Bridge School benefit concerts.

Their set, which took place during the festival’s first night, included "Teach Your Children" and "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," plus a new Stephen Stills song, "Don’t Want Lies," which you can watch in the video below.

The CSNY set was followed by sets from Heart, Elvis Costello, My Morning Jacket, Arcade Fire and many more.

For more bout CSNY, visit csny.com.