Video: David Gilmour Performs at Douglas Adams' 60th Birthday

Last night at London's Hammersmith Apollo, entertainers of all kinds gathered to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of science fiction writer Douglas Adams, who would have been 60 yesterday. One of the night's big surprises was an appearance by legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour.

Gilmour, who recently celebrated a birthday himself, performed three songs, "Wish You Were Here," "Too Much Monkey Business" and "A Whiter Shade Of Pale." According to Pink Floyd fan site Brain Damage, "Wish You Were Here" was Gilmour's only vocal performance of the evening. You can view fan-filmed footage of hte performance below.

You can read a full recap here.

Douglas Adams was an extremely prolific science fiction writer, who is perhaps best known for his 1979 novel, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy .