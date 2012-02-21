Video: David Lee Roth Interviews Eddie and Alex Van Halen, Part 2

Earlier this month, we posted a video of David Lee Roth interviewing the Van Halen brothers about their early lives. Now, a second part to the video has surfaced online, which features some reminiscing about the early days of Van Halen. Watch it below.

Earlier this month, Van Halen released A Different Kind of Truth, their first new studio album with frontman David Lee Roth since 1984 -- the album and the year.

A Different Kind of Truth moved over 180,000 units in its first week on sale, good enough to land it at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

Van Halen kicked off a North American tour in support of their new album this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

