Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar tutorial from Deadlock.

In the video, which you can check out below, guitarist (and Ibanez user) Sebastian Reichl shows you how to play "Dead City Sleepers," a track from the band's new album, The Arsonist (Napalm Records).

The album can be purchased on Amazon and iTunes.

Be sure to check out Revolver's premiere of Deadlock's “The Great Pretender” music video RIGHT HERE.

For more about Deadlock, visit their Facebook page and official website.