Sick Riffs: Sam Rushton teaches you the fingerpicked math-rock frenzy of Orchards’ Peggy - with full tab!

Sick Riffs #52: We’ve had some pretty thorough lessons on Sick Riffs, but Orchards’ Sam Rushton has gone above and beyond, teaching you the entirety of the upbeat math-rockers’ ridiculously catchy single Peggy - and even including the tab (which you can view below).

In the video, Rushton gives you a full playthrough of the track, before diving into each section in-depth. The song showcases Rushton’s impressive percussive fingerpicking technique, including a slick tapping section, plenty of extended chords and some nifty harmonics.

Rushton plays a Fender Telecaster through a delectable assortment of pedals, including an Xotic SP Compressor, Electro-Harmonix Cathedral, EarthQuaker Devices Plumes and Boss DD-7 set to a modulated setting.

“We've released our debut album amidst the coronavirus outbreak, so it’s been a bit of a crazy time in the Orchards camp,” Sam reflects.

“We've had to reschedule our album tour and our first headline tour of Europe too so we've been left (like every other band) in this general purgatory of not being able to tour and meet everyone who'd bought tickets to the shows but still trying to keep active on social media and connect with people that way.

“We're lucky we've got our Orchards community (The Juice Box on Facebook) so we have a direct link to a lot of our close fans - it's lovely to see people helping each other through this weird time the world is having to deal with!”

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sam Rushton/Orchards) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Sam Rushton/Orchards) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Sam Rushton/Orchards) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Sam Rushton/Orchards) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Sam Rushton/Orchards)

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.