Video: Death Metal Fat Cat Plays Air Drums to "Whore to a Chainsaw" by Thy Art Is Murder

Even though it has been viewed more than 2 million times, we figure there still might be one or two people out there who still haven't seen this YouTube video.

It features an extremely easy-going, fairly chubby feline — dubbed "Death Metal Fat Cat" by its owner — who, with the help of said owner, plays air drums to "Whore to a Chainsaw" by Australian deathcore band Thy Art Is Murder.

This is just one of many videos featuring Death Metal Fat Cat, who even has his own Facebook page.

For more about Thy Art Is Murder, check out their Facebook page.