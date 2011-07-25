Video: Diamond Head Perform "It's Electric" at Heavy T.O. Festival

Legendary metal band Diamond Head have posted pro-quality footage of their performance at the Heavy T.O. festival at Downsview Park in Toronto, Ontario online. You can check out video of the band performing "It's Electric" below.

Diamond Head recently got the chance to join the Big Four onstage in the U.K. for a jam on their classic song, "Am I Evil?" Footage of the performance can be seen here.

Diamond Head will be kicking off their first-ever U.S. tour this fall with a run of shows scheduled to begin in Seattle on August 15 and will conclude in New York City on September 1.

DIAMOND HEAD - HEAVYTO 2011 from Distort Inc. on Vimeo.