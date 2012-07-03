Video: DigiTech's New iStomp Is 32 Stompboxes In One

DigiTech's iStomp works like a traditional stompbox with a huge exception: It can be completely reconfigured by loading it with any of the 32 (and growing) e-pedals available in the Stomp Shop app.

Unlike devices that require you to stay tethered to your iOS device, the iStomp does its processing internally. This means professional-quality, high-definition signal processing with no latency, and you don’t need your iOS device while you’re playing.

By connecting the iStomp to your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, you can open the Stomp Shop app and browse their selection of stompboxes.

From DigiTech: "The iStomp works just like every other stompbox. Step on the footswitch to turn it on and off. Adjust the knobs to get the sound you want. The biggest difference between the iStomp and other stompboxes is you can completely change the iStomp to be any pedal in the entire pedal line. Simply connect your iPod touch, iPhone or iPad to the iStomp and select which pedal you’d like from the DigiTech Stomp Shop App. In about the same time it takes to download a song you can change the iStomp from a distortion to a reverb, a phaser to a tube overdrive, or a delay to a chorus. iStomp includes DigiTech’s Total Recall digital delay and Redline overdrive to get you started."

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario checks out the iStomp, which takes advantage of the power and portability of smart phones.

Est. Street Price: $149.95 Online Dealers (US). For more about the iStomp, visit DigiTech.com.