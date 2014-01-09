Video: Dream Theater Launch 360° Interactive App

Dream Theater have released their first 360° app for iOS.

The DreamTheater360° App, which is available as of today, offers fans an interactive look at the band's Luna Park, Buenos Aires, performance, as captured by Mativision multi-camera 360-degree video technology.

The app, in its first release, includes five interactive songs filmed and produced using the Mativision technology.

From a press release issued this morning:

The app "virtually transports fans directly onto the Luna Park stage right next to the band members and completely immerses them in a unique experience that they can control in real time. Each fan can direct the show by manipulating Mativision’s multi-camera iOS player and enjoy the concert in any way they want.

"They can seamlessly choose to switch from among six different cameras while also being able to rotate camera angles by taping and dragging, or by using the device’s built-in gyroscope. Fans can even zoom in and out or simply switch to “auto pilot” mode and enjoy the show without interaction."

The DreamTheater360° App also includes up-to-date band-related content such as a biography, discography, photos and continuously updated tour information, news and social media. Mativision will constantly surprise fans with frequent updates, adding more exclusive content. The DreamTheater360° App is available from the iOS AppStore now for $9.99. Check it out at iTunes here.

For more about Mativision, visit mativision.com.