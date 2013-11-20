Video: Eric Clapton, Allman Brothers Band Perform "Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad" from 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival DVD

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — the CD and DVD/Blu-ray souvenir of Eric Clapton's latest star-studded charity concert, which took place in April at New York City's Madison Square Garden — was released Tuesday, November 19.

GuitarWorld.com has posted several performances from the DVD, and we've got a good one for you today.

Check out Clapton's live version of "Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad," a song that appears on Derek and the Dominos' classic 1970 album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. As a bonus, Clapton performs the track with the Allman Brothers Band and trades licks with Derek Trucks.

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 contains five hours of performances and includes 45 songs by Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmie Vaughan, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer, Blake Mills, Keith Richards, Robert Cray and many more.

The second video below is an official teaser clip from the DVD.