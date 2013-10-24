Video: Eric Clapton Performs "Got to Get Better in a Little While" at 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — the CD and DVD/Blu-ray souvenir of Eric Clapton's latest star-studded charity concert, which took place in April at Madison Square Garden — will be released November 19.

Today GuitarWorld.com will be posting several strong performances from the CD/DVD, including this nine-minute-long version of the Derek and the Dominos track "Got to Get Better in a Little While" as performed by Clapton. That's Doyle Bramhall II on the lefty Strat.

"Got to Get Better in a Little While" was left off Derek and the Dominos' classic 1970 studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, but was performed by the band at their rare live shows.

The original, incomplete studio version of the song was finally completed by Bobby Whitlock in 2010 and was included on the recently released 40th anniversary edition of Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 contains five hours of performances and includes 45 songs by Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Jeff Beck, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer, Blake Mills, Keith Richards and more.