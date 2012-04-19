Video: Former Guns N' Roses Members Perform "Sweet Child o' Mine" at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

While the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony won't air on HBO until early next month, the below bit of fan-filmed footage featuring former Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan, Gilby Clarke and Steven Adler performing "Sweet Child o' Mine" might tide you over 'til then.

Joining the band on vocals for the performance was Myles Kennedy, the singer in Slash's solo band. "The rest of the guys/inductees suggested we get Myles to sing,” Slash said, “and I thought it was a great idea.”

He added: "It turned out to be a very special evening."

Guitarist Izzy Stradlin and vocalist Axl Rose were not in attendance, with Rose issuing a public statement last week declining to be inducted.

"I strongly request that I not be inducted in absentia and please know that no one is authorized nor may anyone be permitted to accept any induction for me or speak on my behalf," the statement read. "Neither former members, label representatives nor the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame should imply whether directly, indirectly or by omission that I am included in any purported induction of 'Guns N' Roses'."

Izzy issued a short-but-sweet "thank you" message to fans, which you can read here.