Below, check out a pro-shot clip of Geezer Butler, Zakk Wylde, Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Slipknot's Corey Taylor performing Black Sabbath's "Fairies Wear Boots" at this month's Bass Player Live! event in Los Angeles.

The event was presented by Hartke, and the video was posted on Samson/Hartke's YouTube page.

