Video: Good Old War's Dan Schwartz Tackles Metallica, Pantera Riffs on Banjo

These videos were just sent our way, and were too cool not to post. This is Good Old War guitarist Dan Schwartz breaking in a new banjo with "Master of Puppets" and "Cowboys From Hell." Enjoy!

Good Old War's latest album, Come Back As Rain, is out now on Sargent House Records.

"For this record we all sat down and took a hard look at everything in the song being proposed," drummer Tim Arnold recently told Under the Gun." Every line was a discussion, every chord change, feel, tempo, key. Everything was examined and taken apart and put back together. In the past it was more Keith or Dan coming to the table with a song and all of us being like, 'Great! Let’s lay it down!.' We had our best pal Jason Cupp produce the whole thing as well which changed it up a bit."

