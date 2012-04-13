Video: Green Day Discuss Plans to Release Three Albums

Yesterday, it was announced that Green Day had plans to release three albums within a six-month span starting in September of this year.

The band have now posted a video — albeit a short one — in which the band talks about their ambitious new project.

"You know what feeling you get when you're just like 'I want everyone to hear this shit, it's fucking genius'," said drummer Tre Cool.

The three albums have been christened ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!, and will be released on September 25, November 13 and January 15, 2013, respectively.