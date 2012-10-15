Video: Greg Howe Unveils His New Band, Maragold

Guitarist Greg Howe has unveiled his new band in a new five-minute promotional video, which you can watch below.

Maragold features vocalist Meghan Krauss joining forces with Greg Howe (guitar), Kevin Vecchione (bass) and Gianluca Palmieri (drums).

"It’s an exciting, inspiring thing," Howe told GuitarWorld.com this summer. "This project is like a 360 back to where I came from. It was great going through the whole instrumental/fusion process. It allowed me to learn a lot and really build my musical vocabulary. But at the same time, this project gives me the opportunity to reach as many people as possible. Plus it’s a lot of fun to play rhythm guitar again and be able to smile at the audience."

