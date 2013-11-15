Video: Guitarist Plays "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 1300 BPM

As you might know by now, we often share YouTube videos (usually on Fridays) that claim to feature the "fastest guitarist in the world."

There seem to be several organizations that run six-string-speed contests — and therefore, there seem to be a few "fastest guitarists" (For instance, watch Sergiy Putyatov play 27 notes per second in this video).

Anyway, you might remember this video of John Taylor of Colorado playing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 600 BPM.

Well, below, you'll find a more recent video of another guitarist playing "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 1300 BPM on an Ibanez. Yes, you read that correctly — 1300 BPM.

His name is Daniel Himebauch, and the event took place September 8, 2012, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Like the 2011 John Taylor video (See the link above), Himebauch starts off slowly and works his way up to a mind-blowing 1300 BPM.

At the beginning of the clip, Himebauch writes, "This is not a demonstration of musicality or tone and should not be viewed as such." While I completely agree with Himebauch, I have to point out that his guitar sounds more and more like an Eighties-era video game that's about to explode!

Anyway, enjoy the high-speed hijinx!