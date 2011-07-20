Video: World's Fastest Guitarist Plays "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 600 BPM

Hey, all. Here's a ridiculous video of guitarist John Taylor of Colorado playing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee" at 600 BPM.

According to RecordSetter.com, it's a new world record.

He starts off at 170 BPM and works his way up to 600 BPM.

"Flight of the Bumblebee" is an orchestral interlude from Rimsky-Korsakov's opera "The Tale of Tsar Saltan," which he wrote in 1899 through 1900. The piece closes Act III, Tableau 1, of course! Thank you, Wikipedia!

People are attempting to break this record all the time. To check the current status of the category, visit RecordSetter's Fastest Guitar Player page.