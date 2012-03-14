Video: Guns N' Roses Cover Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" in West Hollywood

This past Monday night, Guns N' Roses continued their tour of intimate venues around the country, making a stop at West Hollywood's House of Blues.

During the show, the band ended up jamming on Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2," which the band have added to their setlist, often as an intro to "November Rain," during this most recent tour. You can see fan-filmed footage (along with bonus clips of "Mr. Brownstone" and "Welcome to the Jungle") below.

Guns N' Roses are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month in Cleveland, Ohio.