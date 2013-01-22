Video: Guns N' Roses Perform "Paradise City" from 'Appetite For Democracy' 3D Concert Film

Why should Led Zeppelin hog up all the movie-theater-bound concert-film glory?

Guns N' Roses have posted a new preview video — in the form of a live rendition of "Paradise City" — for their upcoming 3D concert film based on their Las Vegas residency last fall.

The film, Appetite For Democracy, will document their stint at Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel, and it's set to hit movie theaters sometime this year.

The film is also slated for release on TV and DVD.

