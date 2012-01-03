Video: Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Gives a Tour of His Road Gear

Iced Earth just posted a nine-minute clip featuring mainman Jon Schaffer giving a tour of his touring setup. You can watch the full video below.

Iced Earth are set to hit the road in North America with Symphony X later this month in support of their new album, Dystopia, which was released in back in October via Century Media. For the most up-to-date tour dates for the upcoming tour, head here.

To get more in-depth with Jon's studio gear, check out our recent interview with Jon and fellow Iced Earth guitarist Troy Seele here.