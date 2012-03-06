Video: Introducing the Bacon Guitar

Here's a video someone sent us via Facebook -- the Bacon Guitar.

It seems to be merely a standard cheapo Spanish or classical-style guitar enrobed in bacon -- but it's still bizarre! The video includes instructions on how you can make your very own bacon guitar, followed by tips on how to write a love song about bacon.

Also included is a song, "Bacon Love Blues," played by the creator of the video (and of the bacon guitar) on his bacon guitar.

