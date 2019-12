Last night, Jack White hit the stage on TBS's Conan to perform the latest single off his debut solo album, Blunderbuss. Check out the footage of White performing his cover of Rudy Toombs' "I'm Shakin'" below.

Released earlier this year, Blunderbuss marked Jack White's first U.S. No. 1, a feat he never accomplished as part of the White Stripes. Blunderbuss ranks at No. 8 on Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2012.