Video: Jason Newsted Talks Metallica, Papa Wheelie

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted appeared on San Francisco's 107.7 The Bone for a lengthy interview, during which the bassist discussed his time in Metallica as well as his "new" band, Papa Wheelie, who were also in the studio with him. You can check out the full interview below.

Of course, we say "new band" with a catch, as the band have technically been around since 1996. Newsted formed the band during his years with Metallica -- the band even includes Lars Ulrich's former personal assistant, Steven Wiig -- and released an album, Unipsycho, back in 2002.

The band was put on hiatus for an extended period, but as of August of this year has been resurrected.