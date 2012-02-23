Video: Jeff Beck Performs "Brush With the Blues" at the White House

Here's another bluesy video from Tuesday night's concert in the East Room of the White House, a special event featuring performances by Jeff Beck, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Mick Jagger, Gary Clark Jr., Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks -- all in honor of Black History Month.

The video below features a truncated version of "Brush With the Blues," which originally appeared on Beck's Who Else? album from 1999. Beck is performing with his new band, Rhonda Smith on bass and Veronica Bellino on drums.

This is one of several posted videos from this concert.

Check out President Barack Obama singing a few verses of "Sweet Home Chicago" here and Beck, Guy, Jagger and Clark performing "Five Long Years" here.

On our exclusive DVD -- In Deep with Andy Aledort Presents How to Play in the Style of Jeff Beck -- Guitar World editor and instructor Andy Aledort takes you deep into Beck's quirky style.