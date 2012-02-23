Video: Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, Mick Jagger and Gary Clark Jr. Perform "Five Long Years" at the White House

As we reported yesterday, a group of blues and rock legends assembled at the White House Tuesday evening for a special concert honoring the American Songbook.

One of the highlights of the night was a performance of "Five Long Years" featuring Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, Buddy Guy and Gary Clark Jr., and you can watch video of this performance below. We'll have more from the concert later today.

"Five Long Years" is a post-war blues tune written by American pianist Eddie Boyd in 1952. Eric Clapton covered it on his 1994 album, From the Cradle.

In case you haven't seen the video yet, the night concluded with a rendition of "Sweet Home Chicago," which featured an all-star cast of musicians -- and one President Barack Obama on vocals. Check out the video here.