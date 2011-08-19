Video: Jeff Bridges Performs "What a Little Bit of Love Can Do" on the Colbert Report

The Dude performs.

Earlier this week, actor, musician and former Guitar Aficionadocover star Jeff Bridges appeared on the Colbert Report to perform the "What a Little Bit of Love Can Do" from his self-titled album.

You can check out video of the performance below.

The six-time Oscar-nominee's major label debut was released earlier this week on August 16 via Blue Note Records.

Bridges' most recent Academy Award nomination came for his 2010 role as Rooster Cogburn in the remake of the classic Western, True Grit.