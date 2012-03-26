Video: Jeff Loomis Performs "Mercurial" on EMG TV

As he gears up to release his second solo album, Jeff Loomis recently filmed two new performance videos for EMG pickups. You can watch video of Jeff playing "Mercurial," from his new album, Plains of Oblivion, below.

Plains of Oblivion marks Loomis' first solo album since parting ways with Nevermore last year. The album features guest appearances from Tony MacAlpine, Chris Poland, Ihsahn, Marty Friedman and more.

You also can watch Loomis playing "The Ultimatum" here and "Requiem for the Living" here.

Plains of Oblivion is out April 10 via Century Media.