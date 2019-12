Jeff Loomis has just posted another play-through video from his new album, Plains of Oblivion. Watch the former Nevermore guitarist shred through "Requiem for the Living" below.

Loomis will release his second solo album on April 10 via Century Media Records. Plains of Oblivion features guest appearances from Marty Friedman, Tony MacAlpine, Chris Poland, Ihsahn and more.

You can also watch Jeff play through "The Ultimatum," which features Tony MacAlpine, here.