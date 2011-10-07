Video: Jeff Loomis Performs "'Shouting Fire At A Funeral"

Okay. So admittedly, it's kind of a slow news morning here at Guitar World. But if those videos of a bunch of kids covering Metallica and Guns N' Roses weren't really your speed, check out the below video of ex-Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis shredding through a version of "'Shouting Fire At A Funeral" from his solo album, Zero Order Phase.

The video was recorded to show off Loomis' tone on the Spider IV 75, and fans can apparently download his tone here by searching "Loomis."Jeff is currently in the studio working on a new solo album.