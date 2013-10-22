Video: John Fogerty and Billy Gibbons Perform "Sharp Dressed Man" and “Born on the Bayou”

John Fogerty, who kicked off his current tour at the Nokia Theatre in LA on October 10, was joined last Thursday night, October 17, by Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They teamed up to perform ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” and Creedence Clearwater Revival's “Born on the Bayou.”

“The all-too-brief session will stand as one of the tallest highlights that's come down the pike in quite a while. Wow!” Gibbons said backstage after his guest appearance.

“’Twuz killer diller. John & Co. certainly were on top of the game and the bonus of participation is quite the reward.”

You can check out clips of both songs below.

To read Guitar Aficionado's recent interview with Fogerty, which details his new album and more, head HERE.