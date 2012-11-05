Video: Kirk Hammett Performs "Trapped Under Ice" with Death Angel

Kirk Hammett evidently knows how to throw a book party. The Metallica guitarist invited Bay Area thrashers Death Angel to perform at the release party for his new book, Too Much Horror Business: The Kirk Hammett Collection. (Hah! Take that, Jonathan Franzen!)

During the performance, Hammett joined the band for a handful of songs, including renditions of Metallica's "Trapped Under Ice," Kiss' "She" and, fittingly, Misfits' "Horror Business." You can watch fan-filmed footage from the performance below.

Hammett's relationship with Death Angel goes back more than two decades, when the Metallica guitarist produced the band's 1986 demo, Kill As One.

To read more about Too Much Horror Business, check out this excerpt from the December issue of Guitar World, which is available now in our online store.