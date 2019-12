Less than a week after the release of their new album and Lamb of God have made it to the small string.

The Virginia-based metal band recently had their new song "King Me" featured in a promo video from the 5th season of HBO's True Blood. You can watch the promo video below.

"King Me" is taken from the band's recently released seventh studio album, Resolution. The track, which closes the album, features a full orchestra and opera singer Amanda Munton.