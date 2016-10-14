Watch "One Man Zepp" Nail Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones' Fretwork

A YouTube user known as Hiro/larzgallows on YouTube creates and posts "One Man Zepp" videos. Although it's difficult to be sure, we assume he's playing every instrument in the videos, all of which feature impressive, spot-on covers of classic Led Zeppelin songs.

We've included five of them below—"The Song Remains the Same," "Since I've Been Loving You," the abbreviated The Song Remains the Same version of "Black Dog," "Whole Lotta Love" and "Going to California," which features a guest vocalist.

Musicians who appreciate Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones will dig Hiro's super-up-close camera work and (mostly) session- and/or venue-accurate instruments. Enjoy!

P.S.: If you visit his YouTube page, you'll notice he also creates "One Man" covers of a few Van Halen tunes.