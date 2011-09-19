Video: Megadeth Film Music Video for "Public Enemy No. 1"

In case you somehow haven't heard in the midst of all the Big Four chaos, Megadeth will release their thirteenth studio album, the aptly titled TH1RT3EN, on November 1 via Roadrunner Records.

The band recently shot a video for the album's first single, "Public Enemy No. 1," which the band just released on iTunes. You can check out behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot below.

Also, be sure to check out our photo gallery of Megadeth from last Wednesday's Big Four concert at Yankee Stadium here.

And of course a reminder that Megadeth's Dave Mustaine -- along with Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer -- is featured on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World, which you can pick up here.