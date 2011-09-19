Trending

Photo Gallery: Megadeth from the Big Four at Yankee Stadium

This past Wednesday, September 14 was a historic night for heavy metal. The Big Four of thrash -- Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- took the stage at Yankee Stadium for arguably the biggest, most-anticipated metal show the East Coast of the United States has ever seen.

In case you missed the action, or just want to relive it, be sure to check out our Big Four live blog here. And now, thanks to photographer Stephanie Cabral, you can check out a full gallery for Megadeth's set at Yankee Stadium below!

If you haven't picked up your copy of our November issue, which features members of the Big Four on the cover, what are you waiting for!? You can get your copy right now at our online store.

All Photos: Stephanie Cabral

