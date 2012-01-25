Video: Megadeth Post Behind-the-Scenes Look at "Public Enemy No. 1" Music Video

After seeing Megadeth's music video for "Public Enemy No. 1," I assume most people thought the same thing I did: I sure hope we get to see more footage of Megadeth with monkeys. (Yes, we know chimpanzees are members of the great ape family, get off our backs.)

Well, consider that wish granted, as the band have posted a load of behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video, which you can check out below. You can also still see the music video for "Public Enemy No. 1" here.

"Public Enemy No. 1" was the first single off Megadeth's most recent studio album, TH1RT3EN.